Students at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – An exhibition featuring sketches of battlefields in Region V during the wartime opened in Hoa Vang district of the central city of Da Nang on April 18.

The event, organised by the Da Nang Fine Arts Museum, was to mark the 47th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30).

Deputy Director of the museum Nguyen Thi Trinh said that on show are 42 sketches presented by the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of Fine Arts which reflect the life and indomitability of Vietnamese soldiers and civilians during wartime.

The exhibition aims to pay tribute to contributions and sacrifices by soldiers and martyrs for national liberation, and bolster patriotism among youths.

It will run until April 21./.