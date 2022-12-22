Business Vietjet resumes two routes to Republic of Korea Vietjet has resumed the non-stop services from Vietnam’s two tourism destinations of Da Lat and Can Tho to the capital city of the Republic of Korea - Seoul, just in time for the Christmas holidays.

Business Vietnam seeks cooperation chances with Indian state of Uttarakhand The Trade Office of Vietnam in India has taken part in a programme in Uttarakhand state, held trade promotion activities there, and explored investment and business cooperation chances in Dehradun city.

Business Tet gift hamper market offer more affordable choices As people are forced to tighten their purse strings due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tet (Lunar New Year) gift hampers have become more affordable, Tin Tuc (News) newspaper reported.