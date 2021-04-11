Business Infographic FDI reaches 10.13 bln USD in Q1 The total newly registered and adjusted capital, and capital contributed and shares purchased by foreign investors in the first quarter of this year reached 10,13 billion USD.

Business Infographic Benefits, challenges of mobile money Mobile money services promote non-cash payments and help the poor living in mountainous and remote areas access services on the internet, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Business Infographic Modes of non-cash payment in Vietnam Non-cash payments have increased sharply in Vietnam, especially through mobile devices and the internet, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.