Socio-economic development targets in 2024
The National Assembly’s resolution on the socio-economic development plan for 2024 sets a target of 6.0-6.5% growth in gross domestic product (GDP) for the year, while per capita income is expected to reach 4,700-4,730 USD.
VNA
InfographicVietnam reaches target of 12.5-13 million foreign visitors in 2023
The total number of international tourists in 2023 is estimated at 12.5 million, meeting the targeted 12.5-13 million foreign arrivals for the year. Total revenue from tourism is expected to be 672 trillion VND (28 billion USD), exceeding the plan by 3.38%.

InfographicADB predicts Vietnam’s 2024 GDP growth at 6%
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has forecast that Vietnam will post Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 6% in 2024. It has also lowered its growth forecast for Vietnam this year to 5.2% from the previous 5.8%.
InfographicSeven commodities with export value of over 10 billion USD
In the first 11 months of 2023, seven commodities of Vietnam posted export value of over 10 billion USD, accounting for over 60% of the country's total export turnover.
InfographicVietnamese ST25 rice named world’s best for second time
Vietnam’s ST25 fragrant rice variety has won the World’s Best Rice 2023 award for the second time.
InfographicVietnam posts trade surplus of 22.44 billion USD
Vietnam had posted a trade surplus of 24.44 billion USD as of November 15, according to data released by the General Statistics Office.
InfographicVietnam’s economic performance in first 11 months of 2023
In the first 11 months of this year, Vietnam’s average consumer price index (CPI) increased 3.22 percent, foreign direct investment rose 14.8 percent, a trade surplus of 24.44 billion USD was posted, and international visitors increased 3.8-fold compared to the same period of 2022.