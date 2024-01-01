Business Infographic ADB predicts Vietnam’s 2024 GDP growth at 6% The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has forecast that Vietnam will post Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 6% in 2024. It has also lowered its growth forecast for Vietnam this year to 5.2% from the previous 5.8%.

Business Infographic Seven commodities with export value of over 10 billion USD In the first 11 months of 2023, seven commodities of Vietnam posted export value of over 10 billion USD, accounting for over 60% of the country's total export turnover.

Business Infographic Vietnam posts trade surplus of 22.44 billion USD Vietnam had posted a trade surplus of 24.44 billion USD as of November 15, according to data released by the General Statistics Office.