Socio-economic issues on table at NA session
National Assembly (NA) deputies will further debate the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the socio-economic development plans and the state budget in 2021 and in the first months of 2022 on June 2, as part of the legislature's ongoing third session.
A working session of the National Assembly (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) deputies will further debate the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the socio-economic development plans and the state budget in 2021 and in the first months of 2022 on June 2, as part of the legislature's ongoing third session.
They will also review the implementation of Resolution No. 42/2017/QH14 dated June 21, 2017 on piloting the bad debt settlement of credit institutions, and the extension of the document, which were discussed a day earlier.
In the afternoon, the deputies are scheduled to look into the approval of the State budget balance 2020 as well as thrift practice and wastefulness control in 2021.
The session will be broadcast live on television and radio channels.
The third meeting of the 15th-tenure NA began on May 23 and will last for 19 days, the longest since the beginning of this tenure./.