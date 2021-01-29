South African paper praises Vietnam’s comprehensive, modern diplomacy
A screen capture of the article on Pretoria News (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – South Africa’s Pretoria News on January 29 ran an article entitled “Historic milestone for Vietnam” by its Editor-in-Chief Valerie Boje, highlighting the success of the comprehensive and modern diplomacy of Vietnam with focus on the three pillars of Party diplomacy, State diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy.
The article noted that Vietnam has diplomatic relations with 189 members of the United Nations - including South Africa - and long-term cooperation frameworks with 30 strategic and comprehensive partners, including all ASEAN countries and most of the G20.
As a key member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Vietnam has negotiated, ratified and signed key free trade agreements, namely the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA), promoting international economic integration and creating new impetus for economic recovery, it said.
In 2020, as ASEAN Chair, Vietnam was particularly involved in coordination with other nations in the region in responding to the pandemic, and outlining the post-pandemic economic recovery and development plan.
In November last year, South Africa along with Cuba and Colombia, signed the documents of accession to ASEAN’s Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC), opening the way to greater trade in the region.
Vietnam is also a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the 2020-2021 tenure, and among its duties organised a meeting on strengthening the implementation of the UN Charter, highlighted the issue of cooperation between the UNSC and ASEAN, and participated in the UN peacekeeping force, read the article.
The UN General Assembly also approved a resolution drafted by Vietnam to designate December 27 as the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, it added.
It held that the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, which is being held in Hanoi from January 25 to February 2, will set out the country’s vision and proposed future development directions in terms of its domestic and international policies./.