Business Bright prospects for FDI attraction in 2024 With a series of cooperation document signing and investment licencing for foreign investors right from the beginning of the year, Vietnam expects impressive results in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) this year.

Business Vinh Long looks to expand cooperation with India The People's Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long, in coordination with the Indian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, held a conference on promoting cooperation between the province and Indian businesses on March 5.

Business Two-month peppercorn export drops in volume, rises in value Vietnam exported 35,000 tonnes of peppercorn worth 143 million USD in the first two months of 2024, down 12.3% in volume but up 12.9% in value, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Vietnamese enterprises attend Foodex Japan 2024 As many as 22 Vietnamese enterprises are showcasing their products at Foodex Japan 2024, one of the largest international food and beverage exhibitions in Asia, which kicked off in Tokyo, Japan on March 5.