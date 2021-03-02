Medical workers disinfect a market in Samut Sakhon, Thailand (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Southeast Asian nations continued to confirm new COVID-19 cases on March 2.



With 42 new cases, mostly local infections, Thailand has so far logged 26,073 cases, 2,789 of them are imported and there are 84 deaths, reported the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).



Cambodia also reported 24 more cases, bringing the total local transmission cases in the third outbreak to 340. The country has so far recorded 844 cases, 478 of them have recovered and there are no deaths.



Meanwhile, Indonesia confirmed two cases infected with the SARS-CoV-2 variant found in the UK. Out of its over 1.34 million infections, more than 36,300 have been dead.



The same day, Malaysian Minister of Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the states of Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor and Penang will exit the Movement Control Order (MCO), which will be replaced by the Conditional MCO (CMCO), starting from March 5-18.



Other states, including Melaka, Pahang, Terenganu, Sabah, WP Putrajaya, WP Labuan, will switch from CMCO to Recovery MCO (RMCO)./.