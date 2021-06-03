Southeast Asian nations post increasing COVID-19 cases
On June 3, Malaysia posted over 8,200 new COVID-19 cases, while the figure for Singapore was the highest since May 16.
People wait for COVID-19 testing in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Malaysia recorded 8,209 new COVID-19 infections on the day, pushing the national tally to 595,374 cases. Selangor state continued to have the highest number of infections, at 3,125, followed by Kuala Lumpur (801) and Johor (752).
Meanwhile, the Singaporean Ministry of Health confirmed 45 new coronavirus cases, including 35 domestic ones, at noon on June 3, taking the nation’s total to 62,145.
According to Singaporean Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, hidden Covid-19 cases that continue to circulate within the community remain a cause for concern.
The same day, Cambodia reported another 729 infections of the coronavirus, 29 of which were linked to the February 20 community outbreak.
The local ministry of health also reported six new deaths and 721 recoveries. As such, Cambodia recorded a total of 32,189 infections with 24,763 recoveries and 236 fatalities.
Also due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, Indonesia has cancelled the haj pilgrimage for people in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation for a second consecutive year, religious affairs minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas announced on June 3.
The number of cases in the nation increased by 5,353 in the past 24 hours to 1,837,126, with the death toll adding by 187 to 51,095, according to its Health Ministry/.