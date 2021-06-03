World Indonesia’s new capital city project postponed again The Indonesian government put on hold the project on developing a new capital city in East Kalimantan and will not allocate budget for the Ministry of Public Works and Housing (PUPR) in 2022.

World Indonesia ends efforts to salvage sunken submarine The Indonesian Navy on June 2 announced to end of its efforts to salvage the KRI Nanggala-402 submarine that sank off the coasts of Bali in April, killing all 53 crewmembers.

World US, Thailand vow to strengthen cooperation Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed his hope that Thailand and the US would continue building stronger friendship and cooperation, during a reception for US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on June 2.

ASEAN EU, ASEAN discuss important regional issues The European Union (EU)’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has discussed regional stability with ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi during his first official visit to Indonesia.