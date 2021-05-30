Medical staff are treating COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand (Photo: Reuters/VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) - The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Thailand hit 1,012 after 24 more fatalities were reported on May 30, according to local health authorities.

The country also confirmed 4,528 new infections over the past 24 hours, pushing the national count to 154,307.



Currently, Thai health officials are prioritising the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in Bangkok to serve the country’s national vaccination campaign, which aims to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the capital city’s population in July.



The same day, Cambodia’s Ministry of Health reported that the country’s total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 29,404, including 209 deaths.

Kandal province, which borders the capital city of Phnom Penh, has announced a number of areas in the list of "red zones" due to the increasing number of infections there.



Meanwhile, Laos reported only three new cases of COVID-19 on May 30, bring its tally to 1,911, including three deaths.



In the Philippines, the Department of Health confirmed 7,058 new cases in the last 24 hours, pushing its total of COVID-19 infections to 1,223,627. The total number of deaths related to the disease in the Southeast Asian country stood at 20,860, 139 higher than a day earlier.



According to the Department of Health, a total of 12 million people out of 110 million in the country have been tested since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in January 2020./.