Politics Vietnam attends virtual 34th ASEAN-US Dialogue Deputy Foreign Minister and head of Vietnam's ASEAN SOM Nguyen Quoc Dung attended the 34th ASEAN-US Dialogue held in the form of videoconference on May 6.

ASEAN Promoting ASEAN’s participation in post-COVID-19 global value chains A workshop entitled “Turning Adversity into Opportunity: ASEAN’s Participation in Global Value Chains in a-Post COVID World” took place via videoconference on May 5, drawing representatives of 21 ASEAN bodies from the ASEAN Economic and Socio-Cultural Communities.

ASEAN Cambodia: Agricultural exports surpass 2 billion USD in Q1 Cambodia earned 2.09 billion USD from exporting agricultural products in the first quarter 2021, said Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Veng Sakhon.