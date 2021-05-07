Society Bac Giang improves quality of human resources The northern province of Bac Giang has set a goal of raising its rate of skilled workers to 80 percent and the rate of those with training certificates to 27 percent by 2025.

Society Remains of martyrs repatriated from Laos, reburied in Ha Tinh, Quang Binh The authorities of the central province of Ha Tinh held a ceremony at Nam national martyrs’ cemetery in Huong Son district on May 6 to rebury remains of 11 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos.

Society Army disinfect COVID-19 hit hospital in Hanoi Soldiers from the Vietnamese army’s chemical division on May 6 disinfected the Hanoi-based National Hospital for Tropical Diseases (Kim Chung commune, Dong Anh district) which has been a COVID-19 hotspot in the latest outbreak.

Society Da Nang deploys community-based anti-COVID-19 groups With a number of cases of community transmission being reported, the central city of Da Nang has asked localities to reactivate their community-based anti-COVID-19 groups, which are tasked with monitoring the implementation of COVID-19 prevention measures.