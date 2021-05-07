HCM City supports Vientiane, Phnom Penh in COVID-19 fight
An overview of the working session (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City has offered Vientiane and Phnom Penh 50,000 USD each to support the two capital cities of Laos and Cambodia in overcoming the hard time due to impacts of COVID-19 pandemic.
Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong symbolically handed over the assistance to the Consul Generals of Laos and Cambodia in the city following an online working session among him and Vientiane’s Mayor Atsaphangthong Siphandone and Phnom Penh’s Governor Khuong Sreng on May 7.
At the working session, the HCM City leader underlined that amid the complicated COVID-19 pandemic, the city has kept a close watch on the situation in Vientiane and Phnom Penh and helped ease the difficulties facing the two cities due to the pandemic.
The Party Organisation, administration and people of HCM City have supported Vientiane and Phnom Penh and other localities of Laos and Cambodia by providing medical supplies to them, he noted, adding that the assistance shows the sentiments of Vietnam and HCM City in particular towards Laos and Cambodia.
Phong affirmed that the city always attaches great importance to and works hard to foster relations with Laos and Cambodia as well as their capital cities.
He said that he hopes the pandemic will be thoroughly controlled so that both sides can recover trade ties, and resume exchange and cooperation.
For his part, Atsaphangthong Siphandone expressed a hope that the three countries will strengthen their partnership in controlling the pandemic, stressing that close collaboration among Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam is a significant factor to the success of the COVID-19 fight in each country, creating an important foundation for them to boost socio-economic development and ensuring the stability, prosperity in the whole region.
Meanwhile, Khuong Sreng lauded the initiative of HCM City to hold the online working session, which manifests the joint efforts and determination in COVID-19 prevention and control.
The Phnom Penh leader said that Cambodia in general and Phnom Penh in particular is applying drastic measures to prevent the spreading of the pandemic./.