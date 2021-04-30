Vietnamese in Laos donate relief supplies to aid local COVID-19 response
The Vietnamese association in Laos’ Oudomsay province donated a total of 135 million LAK (14,363 USD) worth of COVID-19 relief supplies and cash on April 29 to help local authorities fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
The supplies included 600 boxes f instant noodles and 55,000 medical masks, worth 70 million LAK.
The donation was handed over to Oudomsay Governor Bounkhong Lachiemphong.
Speaking at the handover ceremony, Sommai Bouphaphi, President of the association, said Vietnamese in the Lao northern province feel the responsibility to stand side by side with the provincial administration and the Lao government at large in the COVID-19 fight.
Though small, the support is expected to help the province and its residents swiftly contain the spread of the virus, he said.
Lachiemphong, for his part, thanked the association for its gesture and pledged the donation will be used effectively in the COVID-19 response.
As of April 29 afternoon, Laos had confirmed 672 COVID-19 cases, including over 600 documented since the beginning of April./.