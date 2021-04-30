Society Individuals must be held accountable in COVID-19 fight: PM Individuals must be held accountable in COVID-19 response efforts, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during an urgent meeting in Hanoi on April 30 morning after new COVID-19 locally-transmitted cases were founded.

Health State President demands maximum efforts to sustain anti-COVID-19 achievements President Nguyen Xuan Phuc inspected anti-COVID-19 efforts in the central city of Da Nang on April 30, requesting the entire health sector to maximise efforts to maintain the obtained achievements in the coronavirus combat.

Society Quang Tri: Flag-raising ceremony held to mark Reunification Day A flag-raising ceremony was solemnly held by the central province of Quang Tri at the Hien Luong – Ben Hai special national monument on April 30 to mark the 46th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day.

Society Con Dao Island to be linked with national grid via submarine cables The Prime Minister has approved a proposal from Vietnam Electricity (EVN) to expand the national grid from the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang to Ba Ria-Vung Tau province’s Con Dao Island via submarine cables.