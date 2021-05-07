Phnom Penh, Vientiane appreciate HCM City’s initiative to hold online meeting
Disinfecting a street in Phnom Penh (Photo: AFP/VNA)
At the online meeting on May 7 chaired by Chairman of HCM City’s People Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong, the three governors compared notes on COVID-19 pandemic response and discussed the pandemic’s serious impacts on the socio-economic lives.
Governor of Phnom Penh Khuong Sreng said that with the direction of Prime Minister Hun Sen, the city authorities have provided timely support for around 28,000 households and ensured no one is left behind.
With the assistance of donors and other countries, this is one of the effective measures to respond to the pandemic’s impacts, along with quarantine and treatment methods.
Describing HCM City, Phnom Penh and Vientiane as the economic pillar of their respective countries, Governor of Vientiane Atsaphangthong Siphandone stated that the coordination and sharing of experience of the three major cities will help control the pandemic and boost economic recovery.
Meanwhile, Phong affirmed that the authorities and people of HCM City always keep a close watch on the pandemic developments in Laos and Cambodia. The city has provided medical supplies to localities in the two neighbouring countries.
On this occasion, the municipal People’s Committee granted 50,000 USD each to Phnom Penh and Vientiane to support their combat against the pandemic./.