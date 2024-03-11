Southern hub reports outcomes of administrative reforms, digital transformation
Chairman of the HCM City People's Committee Phan Van Mai announces the results at a conference held to review administrative reforms and digital transformation in HCM City on March 7. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) - The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has organised a conference to review the city’s administrative reforms and digital transformation last year and set tasks for 2024.
Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai praised various agencies for deploying the Public Administration Reform Index (PAR INDEX), Department and District Competitiveness Index (DDCI) and Digital Transformation Index (DTI).
The HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA) topped the Administrative Reform Index rankings.
Ranking second was the Department of Food Safety and third was the Department of Culture and Sports.
The Department of Tourism led the DDCI rankings for its efforts to improve service quality and being recognised for them by businesses.
Other agencies in the leading group were the Department of Information and Communications, Department of Finance, Department of Science and Technology, and Department of Education and Training.
In the DDCI rankings for districts, Phu Nhuan remained on top after constantly making efforts to maintain the quality of public services. It was followed by Tan Phu district, district 6, Can Gio district, and district 5.
Cao Thi Phi Van, Deputy Director of the HCM City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre, said many businesses acknowledge significant improvements in the functioning of the city administration and in innovation, positivity and initiatives in public service activities.
Many also acknowledge that government units strive to improve the business environment.
The DTI list was topped by the Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority among departments and branches and the Phu Nhuan District People's Committee among districts.
Lam Dinh Thang, Director of the Department of Information and Communications, said last year was the first time the city made the DTI rankings for units, and so there are still some teething troubles in the process.
Speaking about administrative reforms, Mai exhorted department and district heads to continue to review and analyse results to improve them.
They need frankly acknowledge shortcomings to find solutions, he stressed.
Administrative reforms are imperative to meet the needs of the public and businesses and the development of the city, he said.
He appreciated the winners’ efforts, but reminded them to maintain, innovate and improve their methods or risk falling behind.
He also urged them to implement administrative reforms associated with digital transformation and improve their competitiveness.
Each agency and locality must have a plan to bring all administrative procedures to a digital platform and connect to the National Public Service Portal to place all administrative procedures online.
They need to restructure internal processes, digitise records and make the results public./.