Business Ben Tre seeks cooperation with ASEAN countries The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre on February 22 held a seminar to promote its potential in trade, investment, cultural exchange, and education to localities and investors from other ASEAN countries.

Business Vietnam, China’s Hainan province strengthen trade ties Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and the visiting Secretary of the Party Committee of China’s Hainan province, Shen Xiaoming, reached consensus on measures to strengthen trade ties at a meeting in Hanoi on February 22.

Business Hanoi to have 5-9 OCOP design and promotion centres The Hanoi People's Committee has issued a plan on developing from 5-9 centres for One Commune One Product (OCOP) design, introduction, promotion and sale in association with tourism across the city in 2023.