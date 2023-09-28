Tan An city in the southern province of Long An . (Photo: Courtesy of Long An province Radio and Television)

Long An (VNA) – The southern province of Long An has been taking drastic measures to increase its competitiveness, improve the business environment with administrative reforms that centre on people and enterprises.

The province has been focusing on carrying out groups of solutions to improve the investment and business environment, such as investing in transport infrastructure, creating industrial land funds, simplifying administrative procedures, and implementing the "one-stop shop" mechanism.



Recently, many large-scale projects investing in local industrial parks were granted investment registration certificates within just one day since the authority received sufficient documents.



Investors are welcomed and provided with necessary information on policies, and investment opportunities. Local authorities and departments also offer them field trips to find suitable locations for their investment projects.



For businesses and investors that are implementing projects in the province, local authorities continue to accompany and regularly have meetings and dialogues to promptly help them overcome difficulties and obstacles, and create favourable conditions to boost production and businesses.



Speaking at a conference on planning announcement and investment promotion in Long An held late last July, Vo Quoc Thang, CEO of the Dong Tam Group, Chairman of the Council of Mekong Delta Business Associations and Chairman of the Long An provincial Business Association, said in addition to potential and advantages, Long An province has taken the right direction, striving to make breakthroughs in attracting investment in areas which it is strong in.



"We also appreciate the drastic implementation of administrative reforms of Long An province, and provincial leaders always listen to and promptly solve difficulties for investors,” Thang said.



At a 2023 conference to promote Japanese investment in the province, Katsuhiko Usui, General Director of Sapporo Vietnam Co., Ltd. affirmed that the company made a right decision to choose Long An to build its beer factory 14 years ago.



Long An has good water resources for brewing beer. The province is close to Ho Chi Minh City - the largest beer consumption market in Vietnam, and it is located near major ports and has a good road connection with Ho Chi Minh City.



Saporo got support from local authorities when coming to Long An to make investment, he said.



With efforts to boost economic recovery, administrative reform, implement support solutions and remove difficulties for businesses and investors, in 2022, Long An's Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) moved six places to 10th out of the 63 cities and provincies from that in the previous year.



The provincial People's Committee has issued a plan to continue improving and enhancing PCI in 2023.



Moreover, based on the PCI assessment criteria, the provincial People's Committee has issued a plan to assess departments and districts through the Department and District Competitiveness Index (DDCI) which is expected to help sustainably improve its PCI.



Through the assessment results, units and localities will make appropriate adjustments to improve the business environment. The ultimate goal is to create a more open and transparent business and investment environment, increase public trust in the government system, and increase economic development motivations./.

