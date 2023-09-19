At the municipal Public Administration Centre (Photo: baolongan.vn)

Long An (VNA) – With a commitment to placing people and businesses at the centre to improve service quality, Tan An city in the Mekong Delta province of Long An is continuing its efforts to build a professional, modern, dynamic and responsible administrative system.



At present, people and businesses visiting the "one-stop" service in Tan An city are satisfied with the new facility equipped with various tools and resources, including computers, printers, scanners, internal and wireless networks, display screens and surveillance cameras, to assist with administrative procedures.



The centre also has a dedicated staff, including young volunteers, to guide citizens through various administrative procedures. This initiative is part of the "Accompanying People in Digital Transformation" project launched by the municipal Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union’s Cultural and Social Bloc.



Huynh Huu Huan, an officer from the centre and a member of the Executive Committee of the bloc, said this model has been taken since 2022.



Accordingly, when citizens come to handle administrative procedures, if they have any requests, they will be guided by young volunteers and staff through the steps on the National Public Service Portal as well as the provincial public service portal. The services provided by the centre include areas related to land, construction, business registration, and more.



Deputy Director of the municipal Public Administration Centre Vo Van Thang said administrative procedures are continually reviewed and simplified which actively contribute to reducing inconvenience in handling requests from citizens and organisations. Furthermore, the promotion of technological applications helps fix shortcomings, expedite the process of administrative reform, improve working methods while building a modern, transparent and efficient administrative system, and meeting the needs of citizens. This step-by-step approach aims to modernise the State administrative system.

Deputy Director of the municipal Public Administration Centre Vo Van Thang (third from right) receives the certificate of merit from the Chairman of the provincial People's Committee (Photo: baolongan.vn)



Despite the efforts made, the city still faces challenges such as delayed and backlog of documents. While the rate of online public services and submissions has met the set targets, it has not been sustainable. The percentage of online payments for administrative procedures has also not seen significant growth.



In recognition of its efforts in 2022, the centre received the title of an outstanding labour collective and commendation from the Chairman of the provincial People's Committee. Moving forward, the city will continue fixing shortcomings and adopting measures to further advance the administrative reform.

Additionally, the city is exploring new and effective models to facilitate convenient and speedy interactions and document handling for citizens, ensuring their satisfaction with the motto of "discipline, responsibility and efficiency." The city will also continue with the development of electronic and digital government./.

VNA