Politics Vietnam promotes cooperation with Indonesia, Iran National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on July 25 hosted separate receptions in Hanoi for Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Denny Abdi and Iranian Ambassador Ali Akbar Nazari

Politics Vietnam, US working together for people’s prosperity: Ambassador Over the past decade, Vietnam and the US have made great efforts together to promote prosperity for their people, US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper told the media on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership (July 25, 2013-2023).

Society Scholar highlights achievements in Vietnam-US ties Dr. Andrew Wells-Dang, a senior expert on Vietnam at the Centre for Asian Affairs of the US Institute of Peace (USIP), has highlighted achievements that Vietnam and the US have made in bilateral cooperation on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.