Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung speaks at the meeting. (Photo: The Courtesy of the Ministry)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Planning and Investment on February 26 held a meeting to discuss special mechanisms and policies for the development of the central city of Da Nang.

According to Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung, special mechanisms and policies for Da Nang will create more opportunities for the city’s development and help boost that of the central region.

He suggested Da Nang study special mechanisms and policies applied for other localities and then propose suitable ones for the city.

So far, Da Nang has proposed 27 policies - six new ones and the rest are the same or similar to those applied in other localities.

Of the six new policies, Da Nang asked for permission to pilot a free trade zone associated with Lien Chieu port and Da Nang international airport; add projects on technical infrastructure; and implement special mechanisms on employment, salary, income tax exemption, and financial support to semiconductor industry and artificial intelligence (AI).

The city also proposed to allow the municipal People’s Council to decide on the pilot of blockchain or support for technical infrastructure development projects in industrial clusters.

It also asked for permission to apply some mechanisms and policies that are available for Ho Chi Minh City such as particular planning adjustments, personal income tax exemption for experts, scientists or talented people, and extra payment for State employees or corporate income tax exemption for those in prioritised areas./.