Happiness, laughter, and tears made the atmosphere at the group wedding even more meaningful.

Brides in elegant wedding dresses made their wedding vows to their grooms, promising a happy life ever after.

Sharing the happiness of the couples were families and friends. Over the last year, many couples have had to postpone their wedding due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The group wedding ceremony gave encouragement to and repaid couples taking part in the fight against COVID-19.

The saying “Love can bloom on a battlefield” is often used to depict wholesome acts in grim situations, but the fight against COVID-19 in peace time will no longer get in the way of the love between these couples. Their wedding day will come and go, and may their love forever grow./.

VNA