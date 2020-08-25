Environment Northern areas urged to brace for more rain Northern provinces have seen heavy rains in the past few days, causing floods on the Thao River and inundation in Yen Bai province, said the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Environment Air quality improving in northern region Air quality in the north of the country is improving, according to the Vietnam Environment Administration.

Environment Vietnam, EU share perspectives in sustainable maritime development Vietnam and the European Union (EU) can supplement each other in the implementation of their maritime development strategies for win-win cooperation, heard a dialogue in Hanoi on August 19.

Environment Landslide leaves one dead in northern Lao Cai province A serious landslide left one dead in Ban Ho commune in Sa Pa township of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on August 19 morning, reported the provincial Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control, and Search and Rescue.