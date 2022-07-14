Business Da Nang steps up startup investment activities with Japanese partners A virtual seminar took place in Da Nang on July 14 to discuss the connection for investment between the central city’s startup ecosystem and Japanese partners.

Business Number of new enterprises in Ca Mau surges So far this year, the southernmost province of Ca Mau has had 356 newly-established enterprises with a total registered capital of 7.2 trillion VND (307.68 million USD), up 50% in the number of firms, and fivefold in capital year-on-year.

Business Can Gio int’l transit terminal project hoped to start soon Both the Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) and the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the world’s largest container shipping firm, have shown their resolve to soon start an international transit terminal project in Can Gio district of Ho Chi Minh City.