Specialties of Dak Lak to hit shelves of Central Retail supermarkets
The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak has signed strategic cooperation agreements with some distributors to have local specialties sold in the supermarket system of the Central Retail.
Agricultural products of Dak Lak are showcased at the province's farm produce week held from July 7 to 13. (Photo: VNA)Dak Lak (VNA) – The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak has signed strategic cooperation agreements with some distributors to have local specialties sold in the supermarket system of the Central Retail.
The Thai-invested business is running such supermarkets as GO, mini go!, Tops Market and Lan Chi in Vietnam.
At the signing ceremony on July 13, 11 enterprises of Dak Lak inked deals to distribute their nearly 30 products rated at least three stars under the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme via the GO supermarket in the province’s Buon Ma Thuot city.
Three others entered partnerships with a supplier of fresh fruits and vegetables for Central Retail to sell 10 products at its entire supermarket network in Vietnam.
Fifty-nine memoranda of understanding were also signed among suppliers, distributors and exporters on this occasion.
The Dak Lak Department of Industry and Trade said the cooperation to sell specialties and OCOP products at supermarkets of Central Retail will help reduce small-scale production and trading in the province. It will also improve the competitiveness of local strong products when Dak Lak negotiates with major retailers./.