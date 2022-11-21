ASEAN ASEAN’s free trade areas to be upgraded Talks on the upgrade of ASEAN’s free trade area with China have been launched while negotiations on upgrading the one with Australia and New Zealand wrapped up recently.

World Thailand praised for excellent hosting of APEC Thailand has received compliments from the APEC Secretariat for its excellent hosting of the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and related events this year.

World Manufacturing chip-semiconductor helps raise Vietnam’s position Vietnam is asserting its position in the chip supply chain amid the global chip shortage and the fierce competition among major countries in terms of manufacturing chip-semiconductor and developing microchip industry, according to Sputnik Radio.

World International experts discuss East Sea issue at workshop in Germany An international workshop entitled “Indo-Pacific Strategies and the South China Sea-views from the region” has been held recently by the Asia-Africa Institute (AAI) under Hamburg University of Germany, attracting experts from many countries around the world including Germany, France, Australia and Japan.