Squid, octopus exports bounce back in June
Vietnam earned 48 million USD from squid and octopus exports in June (Photo: nhandan.com.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s squid and octopus exports grew 6.5 percent to bring back over 48 million USD in June after a continuous decline in the three previous months.
Shipments of these products to many markets, including the Republic of Korea, ASEAN, China, the US, Taiwan (China) and Israel, increased, but the same trend wasn’t recorded in exports to Japan and the EU, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).
In the first half of 2020, squid and octopus exports approximated 240 million USD, down 16.9 percent year on year.
The Republic of Korea remained the largest importer, accounting for 42.5 percent of Vietnam’s total exports of these items. It was followed by Japan with 24.4 percent./.