Business Fifteen more Japanese firms want to open plants in Vietnam Fifteen more Japanese businesses want to open plants in Vietnam, Chief Representative of the Hanoi Office of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Takeo Nakajima told a press conference on July 23.

Business Vietnamese firms increase overseas investment Vietnamese firms have been increasing their overseas investments in recent years in an effort to expand their global reach.

Business Indian expert hails Vietnam’seconomic growth The economic prospect of Vietnam is bright and the country’s economic growth story is like a “miracle”, S D Pradhan, deputy national security adviser of India, commented in a recent article run by Times of India newspaper.