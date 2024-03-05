Business Footwear exports see promising signals With orders secured for the second quarter, activities are in full swing in many leather and footwear production plants, bringing about the hope for a year of buoyant exports.

Business Banks step up private placements to foreign investors in 2024 After a quiet year in 2023, many banks will promote stock offering to foreign investors again and some of them may complete the deals this year, analysts forecast.

Business Online B2C retail predicted to continue booming The revenue of products sold through online business-to-consumer (B2C) retail model is forecast to surge in the coming time and reach 650 trillion VND (26.31 billion USD) in 2024, according to the E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Videos Vietnam pours capital into 17 new investment projects overseas in Jan-Feb Vietnamese enterprises invested over 25 million USD in 17 new projects aboard in the first two months of 2024, equal to 22% of the capital registered in the same period last year.