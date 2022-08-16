Startup festival to be held in Khanh Hoa this week
A startup festival (Techfest) for the south-central and Central Highlands regions will take place in Khanh Hoa province on August 19-20, heard a press conference in Nha Trang city on August 16.
The fest will be co-organised by the People’s Committee of the south-central province of Khanh Hoa and the Ministry of Science and Technology as part of the Techfest Vietnam 2022.
The event, the first of its kind to be held in Khanh Hoa, is intended to create and promote the innovative startup ecosystem in the province and the south-central and Central Highlands regions at large, and connect it with the national and global ecosystems, a local representative said.
Specifically, it aims to promote the startup spirit of research institutes, universities, colleges, business community, organisations and individuals, and encourage innovations in production and business.
The festival will also offer an opportunity for State management agencies and all-level authorities to review policies towards startups and innovations.
It will feature seminars with the participation of domestic and foreign experts, a contest seeking startup and innovation talents and an exhibition displaying about 500 technology and OCOP products.
Le Huu Hoang, Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, expressed his hope that Khanh Hoa will become known for not only tourism, services and seafood industry, but also as a startup destination.
Techfest Vietnam 2022, the annual and largest event for Vietnamese innovative start-ups, is jointly organised by the Ministry of Science and Technology and other agencies and localities.
Last year, the national innovative startup ecosystem attracted more than 1.5 billion USD, the highest amount of investment capital./.