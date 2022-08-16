Business Vietnam consults WB experts about National Master Planning Vietnam targets becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper middle income by 2030, and a high-income developed nation by 2045, said Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.

Business Hai Phong reiterates commitment to fair investment, business environment Hai Phong administration remains committed to creating a favourable and fair environment for foreign investors, including those from the Republic of Korea, an official of the northern port city said on August 16.

Business Online shopping driving cross-border e-commerce The explosion of online shopping and the increasing numbers of internet and smartphone users have contributed to market growth in Asia-Pacific, including Vietnam.

Business Wind power contributes to Quang Tri’s industrial production With the launch of 17 wind power plants in late 2021, power production in the central province of Quang Tri has soared by nearly 95 percent since early this year, driving local industrial production growth by over 10 percent annually.