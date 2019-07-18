Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong addresses the working session with the State Audit of Vietnam in Hanoi on July 18 (Photo: VNA)

– Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong had a working session with the State Audit of Vietnam (SAV) in Hanoi on July 18 to review its recent performance and issues on use and management of public property.Vuong spoke highly of the SAV’s achievements over recent years, and hailed the authority for its constant operation reforms and application of more international audit standards.It has strived to improve the effectiveness of State budget collection and expenditure as well as the use of public property, and helped recover a large amount of financial losses to the State budget, he said.Vuong moved on to note that the SAV is an independent agency which operates under a special mechanism, so its reports must be accurate and effective, contributing to uncovering corruption and wastfulness and building a strong and clean Communist Party.To provide prompt and valuable reports that contribute to the better use and management of the public property, the official urged the SAV to further enhance the operational effectiveness, develop a team of professional and prudent personnel with work ethic and play a more active role in preventing wastefulness.Deputy Auditor General Nguyen Quang Thanh reported that the SAV proposed close to 92.5 trillion VND (3.98 billion USD) in fines last year, the highest in the agency’s 25-year history. Additionally, it has prosposed to make amendments to, replace and cancel 160 legal documents; transfered five cases on suspicion of criminal offence to investigators; and provided 146 documents to competent state agencies for investigation, inspection and supervision.In the first half of this year, the SAV proposed more than 37.5 trillion VND in fines, up 65 percent from a year earlier, helping to add over 19.1 trillion VND to the State budget. It also transfered two cases on suspicion of criminal offence to the police. –VNA