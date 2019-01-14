Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Audit will focus on a number of major projects in 2019, including the Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro line, as well as the 10-trillion-VND flood control project in Ho Chi Minh City and Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway line in Hanoi, according to Auditor General Ho Duc Phoc.



Addressing a meeting in Hanoi on January 14 to launch the agency’s tasks in 2019, Phoc said that the State Audit will carry out auditing projects on the refund of value added and information technology application of the General Department of Taxation and the General Department of Vietnam Customs, alongside the contracts of build-transfer projects.



During the year, as the sector will pay great attention to large-scale projects, the number of audits will reduce by about 20 percent, he said.



He reported that last year, the State Audit completed 100 percent of its plan. As of December 31, 2018, the agency proposed a fine of 89.6 trillion VND, while helping call back more than 20 trillion VND of State budget and reduce budget spending by 44.4 trillion VND, up 18.39 percent compared to the previous year.



The State Audit suggested amendments to and the cancellation of 115 legal documents, while giving ideas to fix shortcomings in the management of value added tax and export tax, as well as the management of natural resources, economic zones, and ODA resources, he said.



In particular, last year, the State Audit successfully hosted the 14th Assembly of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI), receiving compliments from foreign friends, he noted.



The Auditor General underlined that 2019 is a decisive year in implementing the strategy of State Audit development towards 2020, and will be the first year that the State Audit performs the role of the ASOSAI Chair in the 2018-2021 period.



He said that throughout the year, the sector will specify the Party and State’s resolution to implement the strategy, improving its quality and strengthening operational and thematic auditing, while also enhancing the role of Vietnam’s State Audit in the global arena and promoting IT application.



At the conference, National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong and head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh presented the State President’s Independence Orders of different classes, the Prime Minister’s Certificate of Merit, and the Government’s emulation flags to collectives and individuals from the State Audit in recognition of their outstanding operational achievements. –VNA