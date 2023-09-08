Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The total State budget collection in the first eight months of this year was estimated at over 1,124 trillion VND (46.83 billion USD), or 69.45% of the estimate, down 8.8% year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Finance (MoF).



Of which, the central budget revenue reached roughly 72.8% of the estimate while local budget revenue was about 65.5%.



It is estimated that out of 63 localities, 27 achieved over 68% of their domestic revenue collection targets during the period. Nine localities experienced revenue growth and 54 others saw lower revenue year-on-year.



The total State expenditure hit more than 1,081 trillion VND (45 billion USD), equivalent to 52.1% of the estimate, marking an increase of 13% over the same period last year.



Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc asked units in the sector to focus on measures to fulfill the financial and budget tasks as set out./.