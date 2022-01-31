Politics Cambodian leaders extend greetings on Lunar New Year President of the Cambodian People’s Party and Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen have made phone calls, extending his greetings to senior leaders of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Vietnamese State on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival and the 92nd founding anniversary of the CPV.

Politics Lao leaders extend New Year greetings to Vietnamese counterparts General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and other senior leaders of Laos sent their congratulatory messages to their Vietnamese counterparts on the occasion of the Lunar New Year Festival.

Politics Canadian scholars appreciate CPV’s leadership in national construction The Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) on January 29 held a webinar on Vietnam’s foreign policy on the occasion of the 92th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930-2022).

Politics PM pays pre-Tet visit to Air Defence - Air Force The Vietnamese Party, State and people always pay special attention to and strive to strongly and comprehensively build the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) in general, and the Air Defence - Air Force in particular, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed when visiting the Air Defence - Air Force on January 30 on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.