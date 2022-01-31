State leader offers incense to President Ho Chi Minh
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 31 offered incense to commemorate late President Ho Chi Minh on the occasion of the traditional Lunar New Year and the 92nd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3).
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc offers incense to commemorate late President Ho Chi Minh at House 67 inside the Presidential Palace complex (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) -
At House 67 inside the Presidential Palace complex where President Ho Chi Minh breathed his last 53 years ago, President Phuc and other officials expressed their boundless gratitude to the nation’s beloved leader, who devoted his whole life to the glorious revolutionary cause of the Party and the country.
The President took the occasion to praise the staff at the President Ho Chi Minh relic site for their achievements in performing the assigned task of preserving belongings of the late President and in scientific research activities to serve the introduction of the life and career of the late leader as well as his moral example to visitors.
He suggested them continue to uphold the achievements they obtained and work hard on studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality and lifestyle through organising political activities for Party organisations, Party cells, youth organisations, agencies and schools in the relic site, contributing to promoting the education of politics, ideology, patriotism and revolutionary tradition for people of all strata.
House 67 is where President Ho Chi Minh lived, worked and passed away. It provides a venue for the Political Bureau’s meetings during the fiercest years of the war in Vietnam./.