Health COVID-19: Hanoi raises warning to highest level, two new cases suspected in Hung Yen Vice Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung required raising the warning against COVID-19 resurgence in the city to the highest level at a meeting of the municipal steering committee for COVID-19 control on April 29 afternoon.

Health Five domestically-transmitted cases of COVID-19 reported on April 29 Vietnam recorded 45 cases of COVID-19 in the past 12 hours to 6pm April 29, with 39 detected among people being quarantined after arrival, one case who had completed quarantine after arrival and five connected cases, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Vietnam willing to support Laos in COVID-19 fight: Health Minister Vietnam is willing to share its experience in COVID-19 prevention and control with Laos, said Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long in a virtual discussion with his Lao counterpart Bounfeng Phoummalaysith on April 29.

Health Ministry of Health updates COVID-19 treatment regimen The Ministry of Health (MoH) has introduced several changes to procedures for the diagnosis, treatment and hospital discharge for COVID-19 patients and called on hospitals to ensure they have sufficient oxygen reserves.