State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at a meeting with voters in Cu Chi district , HCM City. (Photo: VNA) HCM City (VNA) -



In his capacity as head of the Council for National Defence and Security, the President pledged to make every effort to safeguard the country in all circumstances.



As head of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform, he also committed to further a judicial system in service of the people, protecting the legitimate rights and interests of the people, human rights, and other rights of the people.



The President also highlighted support for farmers, job creation, wage policy reform, and social insurance, and the need to improve the business environment and remove difficulties facing investors, especially in capital, land, and taxes.



He vowed to work with municipal leaders to promote initiatives and agendas in order to turn HCM City into a model for the country in economic development and in social welfare.



Pointing out the development potential of Cu Chi and Hoc Mon, he urged the two districts to seek ways to grow stronger, contributing to the achievements of HCM City and the country at large.



They said they hope that candidates will carry forward their supervisory role in anti-corruption, and pay more heed to policies towards disadvantaged groups, the elderly, and women and children, along with urban transport infrastructure and investment promotion.



On this occasion, the President also met with representatives from households which are resettled to provide land for the Sai Gon Safari Park in Phu My Hung and An Nhon Tay communes in Cu Chi district.



He asked the chairman of the city’s People’s Committee to consider and approve the compensation plan in order to handle the task within two months on the basis of consensus and in line with law.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits a COVID-19 treatment hospital in Cu Chi district. (Photo: VNA)



He emphasised the significance of timely and drastic contact tracing and mass testing in the pandemic fight./.



VNA