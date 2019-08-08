Transactions at the State Treasury of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Treasury of Vietnam mobilised a total of 1.85 trillion VND (nearly 80 million USD) via auctions of Government bonds at the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) this week.



Bonds with 10-year terms attracted 1 trillion VND (43.18 million USD) with an annual interest rate of 4.42 percent, 0.02 percent lower than that of the July 31 auction.



Those with 15-year terms drew 850 billion VND (36.7 million USD) with an interest rate of 4.68 percent per year, equivalent to the rate in the July 31 auction.



Since the beginning of this year, the State Treasury has mobilised over 139.04 trillion VND (6 billion USD) through auctions of G-bonds at the HNX.-VNA