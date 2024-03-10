Business Infographic Coffee exports set to account for 80-85% of total production by 2030 The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has set a target of Vietnam’s total coffee plantation area reaching 640,000 - 660,000 hectares by 2030, with exports expected to account for 80-85% of the country’s total production.

Business Infographic Int’l organisations upbeat about Vietnam’s 2024 GDP growth The Asian Development Bank (ADB), Bloomberg, and HSBC have all forecast that Vietnam’s GDP growth could reach 6 percent in 2024. Standard Chartered Bank, meanwhile, has forecast 6.7 percent, surpassing Vietnam’s own growth target of 6-6.5 percent.

Business Infographic Vietnam aims for 800,000 - 850,000 ha of rubber by 2030 The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is aiming for Vietnam’s total rubber plantation area to reach some 800,000 - 850,000 ha by 2030, with 100% of rubber latex and wood to obtain planting area codes for product origin traceability.