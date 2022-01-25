Business Vietnam-US trade hits record high in 2021 Bilateral trade between Vietnam and the US set a new milestone, hitting 111.5 billion USD in 2021, up nearly 21 billion USD over the previous year, according to the General Department of Customs.

Business Vietnam – a magnet for Singaporean investors: Ambassador Vietnam remains an attractive destination for foreign investors, including those from Singapore, thanks to the Government’s concerted efforts and measures to improve business climate and the expansion of free trade agreements, Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam said in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of the Lunar New Year.

Business Savills Vietnam: HCM City’s office lease market recovering The office lease market in Ho Chi Minh City is recovering, with hybrid working model comprising both remote and office-based work emerging as a bright spot, according to experts from Savills Vietnam.

Business Vietnam has opportunity to become global leader in renewable energy: Entrepreneur Magazine Given Vietnam's high solar PV potential and ambitious green energy targets by 2050, the country has every opportunity to become a global leader in renewables, the Entrepreneur Magazine said on its e-version.