Business Vietnam remains leading destination for foreign investment inflows: experts Vietnam has yet to lose its advantage as an attractive destination for foreign investment flows, although in the short term, investors are taking a careful consideration before making their decision, according to Lecturer Nguyen Xuan Thanh from the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management.

Business ASEAN remains important export market of Vietnam The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) remains an important market of Vietnam with export revenue hitting 10.85 billion USD in the first four months of this year, accounting for 10% of the country’s total.

Business Geneva business seminar discusses Da Nang development The Swiss-Vietnamese Business Gateway (SVBG) and Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services (CCIG) co-organised a business seminar titled “Da Nang – A Future Economic Center” in Geneva on May 24.