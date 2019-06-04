People and visitors to Da Nang city had a chance to enjoy a gala of sound and dances on the Han River on June 2. The street carnival was attended by many foreign artists.

Professional and friendly foreign artists brought a European street art space to the central coastal city of Da Nang.

The carnival, part of the activities held during the International Fireworks Festival, made a strong impression on visitors.

Held right after the fireworks performance and also on the weekends, the street carnival attracted a lot of people and visitors.

The carnival is scheduled to take place on Sunday nights during the fireworks festival, which will run until July 6. /.