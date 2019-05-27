Trang An Landscape Complex - World Cultural and Natural Heritage - Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) is inviting travel agencies, hotels and resorts across the country to participate in a programme to promote Vietnamese tourism in the Republic of Korea (RoK), scheduled to take place from June 25-30.Vietnam, one of the fastest-growing countries in the tourism industry, is considered a top destination for Korean tourists thanks to its low costs and diverse attractions.After topping the 1 million level for the first time in 2015, the annual number of Korean tourists to Vietnam rose to 2.42 million in 2017 and 3.44 million last year.The figure recorded a year-on-year rise of 24 percent in the first three months of this year, exceeding the 1 million mark for the first time in a quarter. It is expected to surpass 4 million for the whole year.To maintain this growth pace, the VNAT plans to introduce Vietnam’s tourism in the RoK’s Seoul and Daegu cities.-VNA