Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar from the southern state of Johor has been chosen to be Malaysia's next King. (Photo: EPA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Malaysia's royalty on October 27 chose Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar from the southern state of Johor to be the country's next King.

According to AFP, the Conference of Rulers, at its 263rd (Special) Meeting, held at the National Palace on October 27, agreed to declare that His Royal Highness Sultan Ibrahim, Sultan of Johor Darul Ta'zim, has been chosen as His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong XVII for five years commencing from January 31, 2024.

The term for the current King, Pahang ruler Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, will end on January 30, 2024.



Sultan Ibrahim’s coronation ceremony is expected to be held at a later date.

The last time a Johor Sultan became the King was 39 years ago when Ibrahim's father, Sultan Iskandar was proclaimed as Malaysia's 8th King in 1984.

The decision to select Sultan Ibrahim as the next King follows the established order of Malaysia’s unique rotational system in which the country’s nine royal households take in turns to hold the position. The system was agreed in 1957 when Malaysia secured independence from British rule./.