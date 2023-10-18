ASEAN ASEAN, dialogue countries enhance cooperation in coping with cyberattacks Information security experts from ASEAN member states and the five dialogue countries of India, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Japan, China and Australia participated in the 2023 ASEAN Computer Emergency Response Team (CERTS) Incident Drills (ACID) on October 18.

ASEAN 45th ASEAN Maritime Transport Working Group Meeting held in HCM City The 45th ASEAN Maritime Transport Working Group Meeting (MTWG 45) was hosted by the Vietnam Maritime Administration (VMA) in Ho Chi Minh City on October 17, with ASEAN member states and dialogue partners from the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea and China taking part.

World Thailand strives for innovation in agriculture Aiming to become the world's food supplier, Thailand is making efforts to incubate innovation in its agricultural sector, improve farming methods to increase the productivity and value of agricultural products, as well as support farmers in the transition to smart agriculture.