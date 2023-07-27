Society Incense offering ceremonies for Vietnamese martyrs held in Cambodia Incense offering ceremonies in tribute to Vietnamese martyrs were organised at the Vietnam- Cambodia Friendship Monument in Phnom Penh on July 27.

Society Former official sentenced for abuse of right to freedom The People’s Court of Hanoi on July 26 sentenced Nguyen Son Lo, former director of the SENA Institute of Technology Research and Development, to a total of five years in prison for “abusing the rights to freedom and democracy to violate interests of the State, legitimate rights and interests of organisations and individuals”.

Society First Workers’ Forum to take place on July 28 About 500 delegates representing workers and employees across Vietnam are to attend the first Workers’ Forum on July 28 in Hanoi.

Travel Infographic 55 countries, territories exempt from visa for Vietnamese citizens Vietnamese passport holders can enter 55 destinations around the world without the need to apply for a visa or with simplified visa procedures, including visa issuance at the border or through electronic check-in.