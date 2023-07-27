Summer camp brings young OVs to Quang Binh province
Young overseas Vietnamese (OVs) engaged in a number of meaningful activities in the central province of Quang Binh on July 26, as part of the Vietnam Summer Camp 2023.
Young OVs visit the Museum of Quang Binh province on July 26. (Photo: VNA)Quang Binh (VNA) – Young overseas Vietnamese (OVs) engaged in a number of meaningful activities in the central province of Quang Binh on July 26, as part of the Vietnam Summer Camp 2023.
Here, 120 young expatriates paid homage to President Ho Chi Minh and war martyrs at the temple dedicated to them in Dong Hoi city.
They came to the Museum of Quang Binh province to learn about the local culture and history.
The delegation also visited and presented 30 million VND (nearly 1,300 USD) as a gift to the provincial Centre for Social Work. On this occasion, the Vietnamese community in Poland also presented 600 USD in cash to the centre.
During the Vietnam Summer Camp 2023 from July 18 to August 2, young OVs will travel 10 provinces and cities nationwide, including Quang Binh, so as to gain an insight into the homeland’s culture, history, land, and people, thus helping nurture their patriotism.
They are hoped to serve as ambassadors to culture and tourism helping popularise images of a peaceful country and hospitable people of Vietnam to international friends.
The annual summer camp is also meant to affirm the Party and State’s consistent policy that OVs form an integral part of the Vietnamese people, and reflect the attention to the young OV generation./.