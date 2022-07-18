Health Handbook introduced for improvement of migrant health A migrant health handbook, which provides basic information, advice and guidance for health needs of migrant workers, was introduced at a workshop held by the General Office for Population and Family Planning (GOPFP) in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Vietnam in Hanoi on July 18.

Society Aviation authority considers flight ban on aviation regulation violators The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has requested making a list of troublemakers who violate aviation regulations so they can be banned from flying.

Society Vietnam bags one silver, three bronzes at Int’l Biology Olympiad 2022 All four Vietnamese students competing at the International Biology Olympiad 2022 (IBO 2022) pocketed medals, bringing home one silver and three bronzes, the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) reported on July 18.

Society Automatic toll collection compulsory on all expressways from next month All vehicles must use electronic toll collection (ETC) system when travelling on expressways from August 1, according to a notice of the Ministry of Transport (MoT) recently sent to cities and provinces nationwide.