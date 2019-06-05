Illustrative image (Source: balitribunenews)

Hanoi (VNA) – A leader of search and rescue agency of Indonesia’s central Sulawesi province said on June 5 that 19 people were reported missing after a cargo vessel sank in Banggai Laut waters, the east of the province on June 1.



The ship was identified as KM LINTAS TIMUR, which accommodated about 20 people when the accident happened, one of them was already saved.



The cause of the accident remains unknown.



Search and rescue is ongoing.-VNA