Business VIMC seeks approval for int'l container terminal project in HCM City's Can Gio district The Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) has proposed the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Transport, the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee support its subsidiary Saigon Port JSC's plan to join hands with the Mediterranean Shipping Company to build and operate an international container terminal in Can Gio district.

Business BRG group, Japanese partner to open more FujiMart stores in Vietnam BRG Group JSC and its Japanese partner, Sumitomo Corporation, on March 24 signed a joint-venture contract on expanding the FujiMart grocery supermarket chain in Vietnam, towards opening 50 new stores throughout the country by 2028.

Business Vietnam to have regulations on offshore loans The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) is collecting opinions from organisations and individuals on the Prime Minister's draft decision on offshore loans and guarantees for non-residents of economic organisations.