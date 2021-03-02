Business Stock market size reaches 88 percent of GDP Vietnam’s stock market reached approximately 87.68 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as of the end of 2020, the highest rate reported so far.

Business Indonesian Consulate General works to promote investment in Dong Nai The Indonesian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City said it will work as a bridge helping Indonesian firms to invest in the southern province of Dong Nai.

Business Ministry to further extend tax payment deferrals for pandemic-hit businesses The Ministry of Finance has announced it may further extend tax payment deferrals to support companies suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic this year.