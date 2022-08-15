Sympathy offered to Egypt over church fire
A fire hit the Abu Sifin church located in the densely populated Imbaba neighbourhood west of the Nile River, Egypt. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a message of sympathy to President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al Sisi over the huge losses in human lives and assets caused by a fire at Abu Sefein church in Giza city on August 14.
At least 41 people were killed and 45 others injured in the fire./.