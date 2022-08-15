Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 15 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 15.

Politics NA Standing Committee convenes law-making session The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened a four-day law-making session in Hanoi on August 15, with 11 draft laws, ordinances and resolutions to be tabled for discussion.

Politics Association of Vietnamese in Malta established The Association of Vietnamese in Malta has freshly been set up, representing the community of about 400 people.

Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc pays tributes to President Ho Chi Minh President Nguyen Xuan Phuc offered incense to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader’s temple at Ba Vi Mountain in the outskirt of Hanoi on August 14, on the occasion of President Ho Chi Minh’s 53rd death anniversary and the 53 years of implementing his testament.