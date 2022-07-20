Politics Vietnamese FM meets with Indonesian President Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on July 20 paid a courtesy call to Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta.

Politics Vietnam, Indonesia seek ways to promote bilateral ties Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on July 20 co-chaired the fourth meeting of the Joint Committee on Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC-4) in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 20 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 20.