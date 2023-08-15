Business Policy rate cuts boosting stock prices: VinaCapital The stock market recovery, which has been driven by lower interest rates in 2023, is likely to be sustained by higher earnings and attractive valuations in 2023, according to Michael Kokalari, chief economist at VinaCapital.

Business Reference exchange rate up 33 VND on August 15 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,881 VND/USD on August 15, up 33 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam’s automobile sales slightly grow in July Members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA) sold 24,687 vehicles in July, up 4% month-on-month, VAMA reported on August 14.

Business Vietnamese, Taiwanese firms seal project development deal The Dai Phong infrastructure construction company of Vietnam and JiaWei Corporation from Taiwan (China) signed a project development agreement at a ceremony in the northern province of Nam Dinh on August 14.